First Facebook Phone From INQ Looks Decent

INQ gave TechCrunch a demo of the Cloud Touch, its first phone running Android with deep Facebook integration, which is due for international markets in May. It will hit U.S. shores later.



After watching the video, we must say it looks better than we expected. It might not be a total flop. If it’s priced correctly, this could be the phone that Microsoft tried to make when it flailed with the Kin.

(Note: we’re not sure this is the Facebook phone, which is something Facebook is working on its own. We think this is just an Android phone with Facebook at its core.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.