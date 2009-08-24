Facebook To Increase Staff By 50% This Year

Facebook plans to increase staff by 50% this year, Bloomberg reports.



CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Bloomberg that since no other companies were hiring in the recession, Facebook has benefited from the surplus of engineers available. He added that the company was building its workforce much slower than typical startups. Facebook currently has 1,000 employees.

Bloomberg: Zuckerberg said he’s trying to keep a lid on costs, an effort to reach positive cash flow next year. In May, Facebook moved into a decades-old building in Palo Alto, California, that he calls “the bunker” — with unfinished cement floors and fading stickers on the front door.

“The thing I want to remind people of is we’re way closer to the beginning than the end,” Zuckerberg said in the Aug. 20 interview. “A lot of times buildings can be a signal that you’ve made it. I would rather that our building feel much more like a very large garage.”

Facebook is expected to make $550 million in revenue this year from advertising.

