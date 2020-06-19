Facebook is aiming to have 30% more Black people in leadership positions within the next five years

Tyler Sonnemaker
Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty ImagesFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
  • Facebook is looking to increase the number of Black people and other people of colour in leadership positions by 30% over the next five years, the company announced Thursday.
  • By 2023, Facebook said it wants to double the number of Black and Latinx employees in its workforce, building on its previous commitment to having 50% of employees be from “underrepresented communities” by that time.
  • The company is also aiming to boost women’s representation in top jobs.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.