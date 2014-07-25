'Facebook Inc.' Actually Has 2.2 Billion Users Now -- Roughly One Third Of The Entire Population Of Earth

Facebook stock rocketed upward more than 5% to nearly $US75 per share this morning after its Q2 earnings report blew past analysts’ expectations Wednesday.

The reason everyone underestimates Facebook is that the company is putting up such massive numbers — 1.3 billion monthly active users and nearly $US3 billion in quarterly revenue. It is sometimes hard to appreciate just how truly massive Facebook is.

In reality, Facebook is probably even bigger than you think it is. The company actually has more than 2.2 billion monthly active users (MAUs) across its flagship properties:

Facebook has 1.3 billion MAUs.

WhatsApp has 500 million MAUs.

Instagram has 200 million MAUs

Messenger has 200 million MAUs.

Total users: 2.2 billion

A year ago, Facebook reported 1.1 billion users and a few dozen million on Instagram. So the total Facebook Inc. user base has roughly doubled in a year. (Of course, many of these users are overlapping their use of more than one app.) But still — it’s huge. It’s the equivalent of nearly one in three of all the human beings on Earth.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg also gave us these new stats on the progress of the Facebook machine, which we gleaned from Seeking Alpha’s transcript of the call:

12 billion messages are sent each day on Facebook

(For reference, there are only 7 billion humans on the planet)

1.3 billion monthly active users are on Facebook

1 billion search queries are made every day on Facebook

1 billion people use Facebook on their phones

829 million people use Facebook every day

800 million people are connected to public figures on Facebook

650 million people use Facebook on mobile devices every day

500 million people use WhatsApp

200 million people use Facebook’s Messenger app

200 million people use Instagram

30 million small businesses use Facebook

1.5 million businesses use Facebook for paid advertising

We also learned that Americans spend 40 minutes each day on Facebook and that one of every five minutes a person spends on a mobile device is on Facebook.

So if it sometimes feels like everyone is on Facebook and Facebook is taking over your life … that’s because basically, it is.

