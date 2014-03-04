Facebook Wants To Spend $US60 Million On Drones So It Can Beam The Internet To People In Poorer Countries

Facebook is reportedly in talks to buy a drone-making company Titan Aerospace for ~ $US60 million, TechCrunch reports.

If acquired, Facebook could use the drones to bring Internet access to parts of the world that still need it. The desire to give everyone web access is part of Mark Zuckerberg’s Internet.org initiative.

“The company would start by building 11,000 of these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), specifically the “Solara 60″ model,” TechCrunch’s Sarah Perez and Josh Constine write. “The Solara 50 and 60 models can be launched at night using power from internal battery packs, then when the sun rises, they can store enough energy to ascend to 20KM above sea level where they can remain for five years without needing to land or refuel.”

Titan Aerospace is a New Mexico startup founded by Max Yaney and led by CEO Vern Raburn.

Here’s how some of Titan Aerospace’s drones work:

