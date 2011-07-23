Facebook Hustler’s Guide For Business

Facebook is a marketing hustler’s paradise, earned media at it’s very best. Much like other forms of social media, it democratizes online access to customers by allowing savvy, scrappy brands to appear in friends’ home feed and get play on a negligible budget. Much of this has to do with EdgeRank, Facebook’s answer to Google’s search algorithm. Not convinced? Here are some eye-popping statistics that might help change your mind:



Facebook users interact with more than 900 pages, groups and events daily. The average user is connected to more than 80 pages and events.

80-88% of users don’t return to a page after liking it.

Users can view content updates from both friends and pages they’ve liked in one of two ways. Roughly half the users choose to view updates explicitly by recency, while the other half choose to view by relevance as determined in the next bullet.

The order in which content updates display a user’s feed depends on three factor – the affinity between a content creator and the user, content type e.g. comments are more influential than likes while videos and links are considered better than straight-up text for EdgeRank purposes, and finally recency with newest content placed higher. TechCrunch breaks these down well in this post. Among content types, content is prioritised in the following order – photos and videos, internal links to Facebook pages, external links to another website, and finally text updates. Comments on updates are considered gold when it comes to EdgeRank.

At any point, a user may choose to remove an update from their feed by hitting “x” against it in their feed.

In the spirit of democratization, here are Top 5 Tips in a Hustler’s Guide that will allow even Facebook Page novices to make a dent in their prospect acquisition goals.

Content is king and queen. Obvious but really hard to accomplish. For a higher EdgeRank, stay on message; post focused content updates that will interest your target audience and friends on Facebook. Don’t stalk your friends and if you’re a brand avoid commenting on your friends’ wall. Use content that encourages interaction – that includes videos, Facebook Polls and social sweepstakes. Social sweepstakes are particularly effective as they allow all Facebook users looking for prizes in specific categories to participate in the sweepstakes and encourage them to go a step further by liking the page. Facebook Polls are effective as they encourage one-click participation. Running contests by asking users to submit comments and to vote for comments by hitting the like button against each can be particularly effective. Such contests encourage interaction, the various comments and likes ensure that the page gets wide distribution on Facebook and is placed close to the top of users’ feed. Less is more, unlike Twitter. Beware of posting too often on Facebook. Four to five times a week should do the trick, per this thorough breakdown of optimal frequency. Consider posting on the weekend when users have time to surf and catch up with friends. Facebook engineers consider updates posted or scheduled in advance via third party APIs such as Hootsuite anathema to EdgeRank. That means manually posting updates on the website may be old-fashioned but it pays dividends in higher EdgeRank. That said, if you’re going away on vacation by all means schedule updates in advance – even marketing mavericks need time off.

Originally published on Seedwalker

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.