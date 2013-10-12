Facebook's New Apartment Complex Promises Doggy Daycare But Not Childcare

As we previously reported,

Facebook is building a big new $US120 million, 394-unit apartment complex within walking distance to its Menlo Park headquarters.

Naturally, these will be luxury apartments loaded with amenities.

One particular amenity caught our eye: “Pet spa with doggy day care, pet walking services, outdoor dog park and run.” It’s interesting because the list of amenities doesn’t, at this time, include childcare.

Daycare for the dog on site. Check. For the kid? We’ll see.

To be fair, the company does offer their employees a childcare credit, a spokesperson told us. Facebook really does slather its employees with perks of every kind. It’s also pretty cool that the new apartments will be dog friendly.

Below is the list of the rest of the planned amenities. A bunch of them are already available freebie perks to Facebook employees, but what the heck? In the Valley, one can never have too many:

On-site “grab & go” convenience store

On-site café (Facebook already provides employees with three free meals a day).

On-site sports pub

Bicycle repair shop with on-site storage (Facebook has a free bike shop on campus)

Pet spa with doggy day care, pet walking services, outdoor dog park and run

Concierge services — dry cleaning and package drop off (Facebook already does its employees laundry/dry cleaning for free)

Indoor/outdoor wellness, yoga and training facility with personal training (the Facebook campus has a fitness center)

Resort-inspired pool, spa and cabana area (Ok, no denying it. That sounds nice.)

iCafe — new generation community business facility

Clubhouse with full kitchen and cooking area including outdoor facilities

Large rooftop entertainment deck with three-themed areas (yeah, that’s nice, too.)

