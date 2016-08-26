Facebook is going to host Entrepreneur First startup pitches at its UK headquarters

Entrepreneur First Matt Clifford (left) and Alice Bentinck of Entrepreneur First.

Silicon Valley is increasingly paying attention to the companies that are being built at a startup factory in South London.

Entrepreneur First, as the startup factory is known, has already caught the attention of Twitter after Magic Pony Technologies, which was built at Entrepreneur First, was acquired by the social media service for $150 million (£114 million) in June.

Now, Facebook has been named as the host of Entrepreneur First’s next demo day — another indicator of interest in the startup incubator by a Silicon Valley giant.

The demo day, which will take place at the social media giant’s UK headquarters on September 6, will be attended by some of the biggest investors in Europe and there’s a good chance that a number of Facebook representatives will sit in on the pitches too.

Previous Entrepreneur First demo days have been held at Entrepreneur First’s incubator space — a former biscuit factory in Bermondsey, South London — and tech conference space CodeNode.

Founded by Clifford and Alice Bentinck in 2011, Entrepreneur First provides deeply technical people with £17,000 in pre-seed funding so they can build a technology startup. In return, it takes an 8% equity stake in the company that is created.

The 75 startups that have previously graduated from the programme have been backed by the likes of Index Ventures and Y Combinator. Collectively, these startups are now worth more than $500 million (£385 million), according to Entrepreneur First’s website.

Business Insider contacted Facebook to see if it plans to invest in any of the startups but did not immediately hear back.

