Facebook Home May Not Be A Total Dud, But It's Certainly Not Doing That Well

BTIGDon’t rush to too many conclusions on this, but Rich Greenfield at BTIG put together a chart looking at Facebook Home’s ranking in the Google Play store.



Home may not be a massive dud, but it’s certainly not a hit.

After peaking at #50 on April 19, it’s started fading back in the rankings.

Greenfield says the average rating is 2.2 stars out of 5.

Facebook is ambitiously trying to take over Android. This initial reaction is discouraging, but in Facebook’s defence, Home is only available for a few Android phones, so only a few million people can even use it.

This is a long game, and Facebook has plenty of time to tweak the product.

