Big Beautiful Photos Of Facebook Home For Android

Facebook just announced its latest mobile product, Facebook Home.



Don’t think of it as a smartphone operating system. Instead, a replacement for your regular Android home screen.

Facebook Home launches April 12 on five Android smartphones plus a new phone from HTC called the First.

Want to see how Facebook Home works? Take our tour in the gallery below.

