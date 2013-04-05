Big Beautiful Photos Of Facebook Home For Android

Facebook just announced its latest mobile product, Facebook Home.
Don’t think of it as a smartphone operating system. Instead, a replacement for your regular Android home screen.
Facebook Home launches April 12 on five Android smartphones plus a new phone from HTC called the First.
Want to see how Facebook Home works? Take our tour in the gallery below.
Facebook wants the Cover Feed to show more than just the clock. Cover feed lets you automatically slide from story to story directly from your Facebook friends.
All of this is done without unlocking your phone. There is no logo and no navigation bar, just content.
Another feature that's easy to access are notifications. These notices make sure you don't miss critical things like your Facebook messages or SMS.
Perhaps the most interesting feature of Facebook Home is how messaging works. See that little bubble in the top right corner? That's a new message notification.
The more conversations you have going on, the more Chat Heads you'll see. The feature is supports Facebook Messages, SMS, and even group messages.
