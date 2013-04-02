LEAKED: Here's Facebook Home, The New Android Phone App Facebook Will Announce This Week

More details about Facebook’s Android-related product came to light today after a version of the company’s tweaked mobile operating system leaked to Android Police.



The version of Android is called Facebook Home, but it’s pretty much just a regular version of Android with a special Facebook app that offers deeper integration with the phone.

Facebook is testing Home on Google’s Android using a relatively cheap AT&T HTC smartphone codenamed the Myst. According to the leaked specs, the Myst isn’t nearly as powerful as top-tier smartphones like the iPhone 5, HTC One, or Samsung Galaxy S4.

Android Police wasn’t able to log into Facebook Home though since it’s an early version of the software, so we don’t know too much more about all the final features. Other reports suggest Facebook Home will replace your phone’s home screen and show you updates from the social network.

Facebook Home will also reportedly be available as an app that anyone can download from Google’s Play Store for Android apps and content.

Here’s a look at the login screen:

