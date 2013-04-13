The Facebook Phone Software Is Available Now For Select Android Phones

Facebook Home is currently available right here in Google Play.



The app aims to make Facebook the focal point of your phone, taking over your homescreen and providing you with a feed of your friends’ posts, a means to chat with friends, and keep your notifications in a central spot.

Facebook Home will only work on certain phones however – the HTC First, HTC One (not yet available), HTC One X, HTC One X+, Samsung GALAXY S III, Samsung GALAXY S4 (not yet available), and the Samsung GALAXY Note II.

