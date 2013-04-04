Here's What You Can Expect From Facebook's Big Smartphone Announcement Today

Facebook is holding an Android-themed event today that will reportedly show off a new Android app called Facebook Home.



There have been several leaks and reports leading up to today that give us a glimpse into what we can expect. Here’s what we know so far:

Facebook’s new experience will reportedly be called “Facebook Home”. The easiest way to think of Facebook Home is as an Android app that is also deeply integrated into the phone. Now users will be able to write a wall post from their home screen and easily receive updates from friends.

Facebook has partnered with HTC to debut Home on a relatively cheap smartphone called the First. First isn’t nearly as powerful as top-tier smartphones like the iPhone 5 or Samsung Galaxy S4, according to leaked specs.

There has also been speculation that Facebook launching Home on a cheaper device could be a way for it to gain more users in emerging markets and other locations where the social network isn’t as prevalent.

Here’s a look at the leaked login screen for Home:

A leaked screenshot of the ‘Facebook Home’ app was revealed earlier this week.

Here’s what Facebook Home will reportedly look like:

9To5GoogleAnd here are leaked photos of what the HTC phone could look like:

@evleaksCome back to SAI today at 1 p.m. Eastern where we’ll have live coverage and analysis of the Facebook Home event.

