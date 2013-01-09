Facebook Is Holding A Mystery Press Event In One Week

We, like many tech reporters, just got an invite to a Facebook press event in one week. We don’t know what Facebook is planning. We emailed Facebook to find out.



If you have any guesses throw them in the comments.

Facebook used to have a lot of product announcements at its headquarters. It hasn’t had one in quite a while. We’ll have live coverage of whatever it is next week. Stay tuned for more to come …

Photo: Screenshot

