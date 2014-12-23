MERRY CHRISTMAS, MR ZUCKERBERG: Facebook Hits A New All-Time High

REUTERS/Stephen Lam British actor Benedict Cumberbatch (L) and Mark Zuckerberg (R), founder and CEO of Facebook, speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014.

Facebook’s stock has traded as high as $US81.88 today, marking an all-time high. The company’s market cap is $US227.7 billion, according to Yahoo Finance.

There’s no real explanation for Facebook’s stock to be flying to the moon. Investors are buying for whatever reason.

However, this is a fitting cap to 2014 for Facebook.

It’s had an excellent year. It bought virtual reality company Oculus Rift for $US2 billion, messaging app WhatsApp for $US22 billion, it carved out Facebook messenger into a standalone app, and it launched a bunch of experimental apps.

Instagram, which it bought for $US1 billion in 2012, is now valued at $US35 billion by anlaysts at Citi. Instagram has 300 million users, making it bigger than Twitter as measured by users. Instagram has started to experiment with ads, and it looks like it could be the next major source of revenue growth.

Facebook has been doing well for a long time now, but this year it really hit a groove, and it looks poised to dominate for years to come.

Facebook has pulled ahead and “now captures around three times as much revenue as Google from mobile graphical and video ads in markets like the U.S.,” according to Amir Efrati at The Information.

