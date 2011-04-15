Facebook Hits $80 Billion On SharesPost

The latest auction of Facebook shares on SharesPost, a secondary market exchange, values the company at $80 billion, All Facebook says citing a SharesPost email.
Yowza.
While Facebook is unequestionably a huge company that is more likely than not to be one day as big as Google that is still a steep price to pay for a company whose revenues analysts peg at $2 billion.
