Facebook Hits $80 Billion On SharesPost

The latest auction of Facebook shares on SharesPost, a secondary market exchange, values the company at $80 billion, All Facebook says citing a SharesPost email.



Yowza.

While Facebook is unequestionably a huge company that is more likely than not to be one day as big as Google that is still a steep price to pay for a company whose revenues analysts peg at $2 billion.

