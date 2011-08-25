Facebook Hits 1,000,000,000,000 Page Views

Photo: Matt Rosoff

That’s one trillion.It’s also got 870 million unique users, according to Google’s DoubleClick Ad Planner. That makes it the number-one site in terms of broad reach of Internet users.



Google’s YouTube is ranked second with 100 billion page views and 790 million unique users.

The Ad Planner service doesn’t measure some sites — including Google search — and measures only sites by domain, rather than company.

Microsoft has the most sites in the top 10 with live.com (for Hotmail and other Windows Live sites), msn.com, and microsoft.com, while bing.com comes in at number 11.

Via: Read Write Web

