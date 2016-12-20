Facebook was hit with an antitrust complaint in Europe over WhatsApp

Facebook has been hit with an antitrust complaint by the European Union over its acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014, Bloomberg is reporting.

The social network is reportedly accused of misleading regulators over the deal, and could face fines of up to 1% of its annual sales.

A Facebook spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates…

