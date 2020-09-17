Facebook is hiring a director of remote work as it plans for a more permanent shift to working from home

Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

Facebook is looking for a director of remote work as it plans for a more permanent shift to working from home.

The company is looking for someone to help it develop a long-term remote work plan and to lead Facebook’s push “toward remote-first ways of working,” according to a job posting for the role.

Facebook employees will continue working from home until July 2021, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he expects half of the company’s workforce to work remotely within the next 10 years.

Facebook has been making a major shift toward permanent remote work, and now, it’s hiring for a new position that would lead those efforts.

The company is hiring a director of remote work â€” someone to help it develop a long-term remote work plan and to lead Facebook’s push “toward remote-first ways of working,” according to a job posting for the position.

“Facebook is taking a thoughtful and measured approach to the future of work at Facebook, including committing to remote work as one of our long-term strategies,” the listing says. “We’re seeking a Director, Remote Work to lead this strategy and partner with an extensive group of cross-functional partners to make this shift to the way we design our organisations and grow our people.”

Venture capitalist Hussein Kanji was the first to spot the new position, posting about it on Twitter.

Facebook’s US workforce has been working remotely since March, when the coronavirus outbreak hit the San Francisco Bay Area. The company had initially planned to send employees back in July, but the virus’ continued surge in many parts of the country, particularly in California, prevented Facebook’s offices from reopening.

In August, Business Insider’s Rob Price reported that Facebook had decided to allow employees to work from home until July 2021. The company said it would provide a $US1,000 bonus for employees to set up a home office.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said earlier this year that he expects as many as half of the company’s global workforce â€” which, as of March, had grown to more than 48,000 employees globally â€” to be working from home within the next 10 years, and that many employees will be allowed to work from home on a permanent basis. Beginning in January, however, employees who choose to leave the Bay Area and work from home will see their pay adjusted based on where they live, according to The New York Times’ Kate Conger.

Facebook is among several tech companies mulling the future of office work. Twitter and VMware have both said employees may work from home forever if they’d like, though they, too, will adjust workers’ salaries based on their location. Payments company Stripe is also making changes to its remote work policy, reportedly cutting pay for employees who move outside of Seattle, New York, or the Bay Area, but also offering those employees $US20,000 to relocate, according to Bloomberg.

Do you work in tech? Got a tip about how your company is evolving amid the coronavirus pandemic? Contact this reporter by Twitter DM (@averyhartmans) or email ([email protected]).

