Facebook has poached a senior Microsoft exec to lead its marketing in Europe

Facebook has hired Microsoft’s UK chief marketing officer Philippa Snare as its marketing director for business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Her role will involve leading all Facebook’s business-to-business marketing activity in the region — from encouraging advertisers to spend more money with the platform, to helping small businesses get the most out of their Facebook pages.

Europe is Facebook’s second-biggest region, in terms of revenue, after of the US.

Snare replaces Deborah Hale, who had only held the role for a little over a year. Hale left the company to become a campaign coordinator at filmmaker Richard Curtis’ Project Everyone initiative.

Snare told Business Insider via Twitter she was “very excited and very lucky … and healthily nervous” to join Facebook in her new role.

Snare had been with Microsoft for almost 15 years. She joined in 2000 as a business development manager and worked up through the ranks, becoming the UK division’s chief marketing officer in 2011.

Snare is also active within several UK marketing industry associations. She is sits on the board of ISBA, is a Advertising Standards Authority council member, and is a mentor of the non-profit training organisation the Marketing Academy.

Facebook recently invested in a European marketing campaign that saw it launch its first ever TV ads in the UK, as well as billboards and print advertising. The campaign, created by its internal ad agency The Factory, aimed to demonstrate how Facebook can enrich friendships.

Last month, Facebook was named the UK’s best employer by jobs site Glassdoor.co.uk.

