Facebook Hires One Of The "50 Most Beautiful People on Capitol Hill"

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae5b0150000000000345c9f/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

DC-based tech reporter Andrew Noyes will be Facebook’s new manager of public policy communications.



Andrew broke the news on his Twitter account.

In an email to Facebook employees, obtained by TechCrunch, director of corporate communications Barry Schnitt writes that Andrew “brings a wealth of relevant experience to help Facebook manage and further develop relationships in the nation’s capital.”

As Facebook continues to innovate and grow — with a rapidly growing user community of more than 300 million — it is important that we expand our capability to explain to policymakers, the press and the public how we enable people to share in a more trusted environment, help make the world more connected, and drive economic growth. Specific policy issues on the agenda for Andrew and the rest of Facebook’s DC office include enhancing cybersecurity and online safety, expanding digital privacy protection through user control of data, and protecting free speech.

Oddly, among this “wealth of relevant experience,” we can’t find any work in PR.

But for whatever he apparently lacks in relevant experience, Andrew makes up in dazzling good looks. In 2008, The Hill named him one of the “50 Most Beautiful People On Capitol Hill.”

(We’d be impressed, but we’ve been to DC enough to know that all Andrew had to do to beat out most of the competition was comb his hair, brush his teeth, and wear clothes that fit.)

Also according to his The Hill profile, Andrew is a very proud dog owner.

Noyes, a technology policy reporter for Congress Daily, is the gushing father of a miniature longhaired dachshund named Lex. (He found the dog in a pet store on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan.)

“He’s insanely cute,” says the 28-year-old, breaking into a wide smile that softens his otherwise angular features and naturally serious expressions.

“A lobbyist or someone at the hearing that I covered this morning came over to me and said, ‘Did I see you with your dog yesterday, walking?’ He was like, ‘Oh my God, that dog’s so cute,’ ” Noyes says. “So my dog is a bit of a celebrity.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.