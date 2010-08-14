Facebook Hires Another Ex-Googler To Help Build Out Its New Seattle Office

Facebook’s new Seattle office. Click here for more photos.

Facebook has hired yet another ex-Google employee — but this time, it’s not in Silicon Valley.Peter Wilson, “one of the people responsible for establishing Google’s large engineering operations in the Seattle region,” is joining Facebook as an adviser to help build out its new Seattle office, TechFlash’s Todd Bishop writes.



Wilson had left Google last year to launch a startup.

Wilson’s hiring was announced in a Facebook post early this morning by Ari Steinberg, head of Facebook’s Seattle office.

He wrote:

“Peter brings a wealth of experience that will help us grow an effective and sustainable team. Most recently, Peter worked as the Site Director of the Google Kirkland office. Along with Hadi Partovi, he will work closely with me to assemble a team of talented engineers to help solve the challenges of designing and building the next generation of Facebook.”

Facebook also recently posted some photos of the new office.

