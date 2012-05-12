Facebook Is Charging Fees For Users Who Want To Dominate Your News Feed

Facebook has rolled out a new product, named “Highlight,” that allows users to pay a $2 cash fee if they want their status updates to be more prominent in their friends’ news feeds. Here’s what the new app looks like:



Highlight is being tested in New Zealand, according to Stuff magazine. The company said:

“We’re constantly testing new features across the site. This particular test is simply to gauge people’s interest in this method of sharing with their friends.”

The idea appears to have been plagiarized from Tumblr, which has a $1 fee for highlighted posts.

