Facebook Hides The "Poke" Button, Is Quickly Losing Its Identity

A couple days ago, Facebook hid the legendary, endearing, yet awkward “Poke” button inside a menu on a Facebook profile.



Until now, the Poke button has adorned each Facebook profile in a very visible way, right next to the “Add Friend” button and “Send Message” buttons.

The Poke button seems to have been replaced with new “Subscribe” and “Friend” buttons that indicate how you are sharing your status updates and how you’re viewing any person’s updates.

These new buttons are difficult to understand, absolutely convoluted, and constant reminders that Facebook keeps altering its core product to compete with Google+ and Twitter.

But who ever said Facebook users want the website they use all day long to assimilate the features of its competitors?

I don’t use the Poke button much anymore (nor am I in college anymore), but it is evidence of Facebook’s revolutionary heritage that should not be supressed. Why hide the few features left that make Facebook truly unique?

