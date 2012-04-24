Facebook: Here's Why Our Revenues And Profits Were Down This Quarter

Listen, there’s a perfectly reasonable explanation for all this.

Facebook revenues and profits are down, according to a new filing with the SEC.Revenues are up from the same quarter last year, but down from the quarter just prior.



Meanwhile, profits are down from quarter to quarter and year over year.

Why the shrinking numbers?

For net income, the answer is that expenses went up.

Those expenses: increased data centre costs, more people in marketing and sales, and more people in R&D.

A Facebook bull would argue the company is following the example of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and laying the groundwork for a much bigger business than it has now. A bear would wonder why its business isn’t already growing to match these new costs.

Facebook says it plans to accelerate most of its hiring expenses.

For revenue, Facebook says the answer is mostly seasonality. Q1 is always a slower quarter than Q4 for Facebook, which depends on advertisers pushing products. Advertisers tend to spend more in the months leading up to the holidays, when people buy gifts.

Facebook elaborated on its increased costs in its filing:

Cost of revenue in the first quarter of 2012 increased $110 million, or 66%, compared to the same period in 2011. The increase was primarily due to expenses related to expanding our data centre operations, including a $59 million increase in depreciation, and to a lesser extent, an increase in payroll and benefits expenses resulting from a 66% increase in employee headcount. These expenses supported our user growth, the increased usage of our products by users, developers, and advertisers, and the launch of new products.”

Marketing and sales expenses in the first quarter of 2012 increased $91 million, or 134%, compared to the same period in 2011. The increase was primarily due to an increase in our user-, developer-, and advertiser-facing marketing, and to a lesser extent, an increase in payroll and benefits expenses resulting from a 34% increase in employee headcount to support global sales, business development, and customer service. Additionally, share-based compensation expense increased to $23 million in the first quarter of 2012 due to recognition of expense related to Post-2011 RSUs. In the same period in 2011, share-based compensation expense was immaterial.

We anticipate that marketing and sales expenses will increase in dollar amount and as a percentage of revenue in 2012 compared to 2011 as a result of continued growth in headcount and headcount-related expenses, including share-based compensation expense related to Post-2011 RSUs. We plan to add sales, business development and customer service employees, open new offices, and continue our investment in user-, developer-, and advertiser-facing marketing. Assuming we complete our initial public offering in 2012, we also anticipate a significant increase in marketing and sales expenses in 2012 due to the inclusion of share-based compensation expense from Pre-2011 RSUs as described in “—Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates—Share-based Compensation.”

Research and development expenses in the first quarter of 2012 increased $96 million, or 168%, compared to the same period in 2011. The increase was primarily due to an increase of share-based compensation expense related to Post-2011 RSUs from $4 million in the first quarter of 2011 to $60 million in the same period in 2012. Payroll and benefits expense also increased due to a 55% growth in employee headcount in engineering, design, product management, and other technical functions. This investment supported our efforts to improve existing products and build new products for users, developers, and advertisers.

We anticipate that research and development expenses will increase in dollar amount and as a percentage of revenue in 2012 compared to 2011 as a result of continued growth in headcount and headcount-related expenses, including share-based compensation expense related to Post-2011 RSUs. We plan to continue rapidly hiring engineering, design, product management, and other technical employees. Assuming we complete our initial public offering in 2012, we also anticipate a significant increase in research and development expenses in 2012 due to the inclusion of share-based compensation expense from Pre-2011 RSUs as described in “—Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates—Share-based Compensation.”

General and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2012 increased $37 million, or 73%, compared to the same period in 2011. The increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll and benefits expenses resulting from a 57% increase in employee headcount in finance, legal, human resources, and other functions, and to a lesser extent, outside consulting and legal fees. Additionally, share-based compensation expense increased from $3 million in the first quarter of 2011 to $16 million in the same period in 2012 due to recognition of expense related to Post-2011 RSUs.

We anticipate that general and administrative expenses will increase in dollar amount and increase as a percentage of revenue in 2012 compared to 2011 as a result of growth in headcount and headcount-related expenses, including share-based compensation related to the Post-2011 RSUs. We plan to continue to increase general and administrative employee headcount to support our growth. Assuming we complete our initial public offering in 2012, we also anticipate a significant increase in general and administrative expenses in 2012 due to the inclusion of share-based compensation expense from Pre-2011 RSUs as described in “—Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates—Share-based Compensation.”

Facebook also explained the seasonality of its business in the filing:

Advertising spending is traditionally seasonally strong in the fourth quarter of each year. We believe that this seasonality in advertising spending affects our quarterly results, which generally reflect strong growth in advertising revenue between the third and fourth quarters and slower growth, and for certain years a decline, in advertising spending between the fourth and subsequent first quarters. For instance, our advertising revenue increased 64%, 46%, and 18% between the third and fourth quarters of 2009, 2010, and 2011, respectively, while advertising revenue in the first quarter of 2010 increased 5% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2009 and advertising revenue for the first quarter of 2011 and 2012 declined 3% and 8% compared to the fourth quarters of 2010 and 2011, respectively. The rapid growth in our business may have partially masked these seasonal trends to date and the seasonal impacts may be more pronounced in the future.

