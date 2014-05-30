How Facebook Helped Save A 16-Hour-Old Kidnapped Infant

A mother whose baby girl has been safely returned to her says Facebook is the reason she has her daughter back in her arms.

On Monday evening, Melissa McMahon’s 16-hour-old baby Victoria was swiped from a hospital in Trois-Rivières, Quebec by a woman dressed as a nurse.

When authorities realised what had happened, an Amber Alert went out, spreading like wildfire on Twitter and Facebook with over 18,000 shares.

It was then that a group of bored teenagers saw the post on Facebook.

“We just wanted to do something for the night, so we went out to find the car,” Charlène Plante told Canada’s CTV network.

It would be easier than they thought. When they saw the photo of the “nurse,” Plante immediately recognised her as an old neighbour. Sure enough, when the friends drove to the woman’s apartment, they saw her car parked outside. They called the police.

CNN reports, “Officers were there within minutes,” Plante said, “kicking down the apartment door. The baby was recovered and a woman was taken into custody.”

McMahon posted an update to Facebook once her daughter was returned to her:

The photo has saved our daughter! Within an hour, the picture was everywhere…thousands of people shared the photo of this woman on social networks, tirelessly. Know that this is what saved it, our little Victoria. Each click, each sharing makes the difference. Four wonderful people, we had the chance to meet, have identified this woman through Facebook. It is the only reason that explains why Victoria is in my arms at the moment.

She also writes to warn parents. “Never allow yourself to be influenced by a uniform….I know that it can seem trivial, but if I had been more sceptical, all of this could have been avoided,” she said.

