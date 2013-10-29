Facebook Will Help Nielsen Track TV And Video Audiences On PCs And Smartphones

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Nielsen, the company that has tracked TV viewers’ habits for decades, announced that it would add viewers of online video to its TV ratings system. That means that viewers of hit TV shows that stream video on their phones, tablets, or PCs will be measured alongside audiences that tune in on their traditional TV sets. The measurement will take place via a software development kit or SDK that developers of video-driven websites or mobile apps can use. Digital-native content will be given ratings that make its audiences comparable to those of TV-originated content.

Nielsen has been gearing up for this cross-channel measurement for a long time. In April, the company partnered with a number of broadcasters for a trial run of the new program.

Facebook is explicitly mentioned as a data partner that will provide demographic information in a “privacy safe” way to help Nielsen measure video-viewing on mobile devices.

How Facebook benefits is still unclear. Nielsen could be paying Facebook for the data or vice versa.

Mechanics of the relationship aside, the news is yet another indicator of Facebook’s growing interest in video. (Nielsen)

Adobe has new numbers out on performance indicators for Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and Google. (Adobe)

Wendy’s secret to social media success is apparently to make a campaign that’s “hilariously bad.” (Forbes)

Twitter will likely announce its first female board member after the company’s IPO next week. (AllThingsD)

A Kenyan duo demonstrates a product that pays social media influencers to help small businesses increase their social media influence. (TechCrunch)

A tax break that San Francisco granted to Twitter in 2011 will likely cost the city more than it bargained for. (SFGate)

