Something's Wrong At Facebook

Facebook’s big developer conference is next week, and the company is widely expected to announce a new music service.



It might also take the wraps off a new mobile payments platform, iPad app, and photo-sharing app for iPhone.

Will anybody care?

That’s not just an idle question. Facebook hasn’t had a hit new product in a long time.

The news feed, photos, and events are all widely used. They’re all at least two years old.

The company’s last big hit was the OpenGraph API, which extended Facebook to third-party Web sites, letting users “Like” sites without having to go to Facebook.

But OpenGraph was really more of an extended version of Facebook Connect, which was introduced way back in 2008 and was already a big hit.

Since then? Take a look…

