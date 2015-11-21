People want to know why Facebook isn't offering a Malian flag photo filter after a deadly hostage crisis in Africa

AP Images People run to flee from the Radisson Blu Hotel in Bamako, Mali, Friday, Nov. 20, 2015.

If you’ve gone on Facebook this week, you’ve probably noticed an influx of blue, white, and red selfies in your newsfeeds. Immediately following the November 13 attacks on Paris, Facebook gave users the option to change their profile pictures to include an overlay of the French flag.

Earlier Friday, at least 10 gunmen stormed at hotel in Bamako, Mali, taking 170 people hostage, the Washington Post reports. Three people have already been reported dead and as of 7:20 a.m., Malian authorities had launched a counter assault, but the attack is ongoing.

Now, people online are asking, where is the Malian flag Facebook option?

Facebook is there a Mali flag filter? https://t.co/FAenU2xHeu

— Vin_Win (@VinnyKV) November 20, 2015

This user created his own overlay with the Malian flag, but writes that there are still no built-in options on Facebook or Twitter.

Heavy heartedly making my profile pic a #Mali flag in this horror. Still no flags for Africa from @facebook/@twitter pic.twitter.com/IYBB4FEqLS

— Ulrich J van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) November 20, 2015

Following the attacks on Paris, Facebook drew criticism for not offering a flag overlay to honour countries that had also been the target of recent attacks. They were also criticised for activating their “Safety Check” feature in Paris, but not in Beirut, where more than 40 people were killed in a bombing on November 12. Safety Check doesn’t currently appear to be available in Mali.

Tech Insider has reached out to Facebook to see if they will be activating Safety Check in Mali or offering a Malian flag filter. We will update this post if we hear back.

Curious how soon can #facebook have the Malian flag filter. Or terrorism in Africa isn’t terrorism at all

— kaptain lii (@kaptainlii1) November 20, 2015

Until then, if you’re feeling particularly tongue-in-cheek, you could always this site that allows you the simultaneously superimpose flags from all the countries that have have attacked by Isis.

