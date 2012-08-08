Facebook's Testing New Mobile Ad Units Specifically For App Developers—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: Vimeo

A small number of beta partners are testing out Facebook’s new mobile ad units that are meant to allow app developers to successfully market themselves. This comes three months after the creation of an apps distribution centre. According to Facebook’s blog, this is “a new way for mobile app developers to grow their business with an ad unit that helps them reach and reengage their users,” who will be directly taken to the App Store or Google Play if they click on an app for an ad they don’t already own. Interested app developers can sign up for the beta feature here.Here’s the incredible way that Apple does its products placements—thus ruling Hollywood for free.



The entirety of VICE Magazine is now published online using Issuu as its platform. The irreverent publication anticipates that this will build on its print subscribers and improve its value to advertisers.

Ogilvy Chicago is the new creative agency of record for Pinnacle Vodka, which is part of Beam Inc.

Mark Wahlberg—yes, that Marc Wahlberg—partnered with GNC to create MARKED, a sports nutrition line. A portion of profits will go to Wahlberg’s charity for inner city youth.

Han Lin, formerly a senior art director at Fallon, is now the new creative director of design at Grey NY.

There’s now a call for entries for The Big Ad Gig 2012. Basically, eight young ad creatives compete for a chance to win a 30 day freelancing position in an event that will be judged by advertising bigwigs (and Stuart Elliott of the New York Times) during Advertising Week.

Peter Mayer announced six new hires: Robin Bouie, Leigh Ann Ellis, Rebecca Hollis, Eric Olivier, Matt Oubre, and Shira Pinsker.

FOOD & WINE along with Royal Caribbean International launched an online video cooking series called “The Art of Preparation.”

