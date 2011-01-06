Facebook Has More Than 600 Million Users, Goldman Tells Clients

Photo: Guzman Lozano via Flickr

Facebook has “600 million+ monthly active users,” according to a document Goldman Sachs is showing clients interested in investing in Facebook at a $50 billion valuation.Goldman, which is itself investing $450 million in Facebook, is in the process of offering $1.5 billion worth of common stock to its richest clients.



Facebook announced it crossed the 500 milliion monthly active user mark back in July. The site’s official stats page says there are “more than 500 million active users” on the site. Now we know there are at least 100 million more.

It’s likely that there are more than that, even. Facebook PR once told us that the company sandbags user numbers in order to make more dramatic announcements. We bet Facebook waits till one billion users before announcing anything.

We think Goldman’s offering will inevitably result in the SEC forcing Facebook to register as a public company and disclose its financials. The SEC requires companies with more than $10 million in assets and 499 shareholders to register as public companies. When Facebook IPOs, early investors, employees, and some hedge funds managers are going to get very, very rich.

