CHART: Facebook Has Major Opportunities To Grow Around The World

Facebook surpassed Wall Street’s expectations when it reported its earnings for the June quarter on Wednesday. The world’s largest social network is growing just about everywhere, but particularly in North America and Europe, according to data from Facebook charted for us by Statista.

Here’s the good news for Facebook: There’s plenty of room to grow. The vast majority of Facebook’s revenue (about 75%) comes from Europe, Canada, and the U.S. And yet, there are almost 4 billion more people in Asia than in North America, and that continent only accounts for about 15% of Facebook’s revenue, while North America accounts for about 45%.

Facebook can say more than half of the world’s population connected to the internet is using its service, but two-thirds of the total world population doesn’t use Facebook. Luckily, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a plan to introduce internet connectivity in more areas around the world.

