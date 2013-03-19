SOCIAL MEDIA INSIGHTS: Facebook Generates Over $1 Million In Revenue Per Employee

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Social Media Revenue Per Employee (Web Strategy)

While many startups did not have public available data, here’s the best educated guess of their numbers to calculate revenue per employee. As reported by public available data, Automattic, Zynga, Twitter, and Facebook are all generating over $300,000 per employee. For a comparison, Facebook is pushing over $1 million per employee, while Google ($50 billion revenue for 53,000 reported employees) is at about the same level, at $946,000 per employee. While the WordPress team has a more modest $45 million in revenue their internal revenue per employee metric stands toe-to-toe with that of the big dogs. Read >>

Harness The Power Of Facebook Shares (Mari Smith via Mobile Marketing Watch)

Facebook marketing expert Mari Smith is now offering up 14 ways to “boost your content’s visibility and viral sharing on Facebook” through a new infographic produced with some help from the folks at ShortStack. So what’s the biggest impediment to generating shares and getting thousands of potential customers looking at your content across various channels? According to the experts behind the infographic, getting your Facebook content shared requires more than just posting a link or an image. Facebook shares also depend on timing and consistency. Click here for the full infographic. Read >>Here’s How The Country Breaks Down In Terms Of March Madness (Fast Company)

With March Madness in full swing, Facebook compiled data from its users who “liked” different teams that made the tournament and mapped out the results broken down by team, by NCAA tournament region, rivalries, “Cinderellas”, and conferences. This map of the East bracket shows that Facebook users in Maine weirdly seem to be overwhelmingly pro-Hoosiers, and also support Marquette and Syracuse.

Meanwhile, Duke seems to be the most well-liked team in the tournament’s Midwest bracket according to this map.

For the rest of the maps, click here. Read >>

Jack Dorsey On Everything (Mediabistro)

In case you missed it: Lara Logan interviewed Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey for 60 Minutes on CBS, and, for fans of Twitter, quite a few little gems were unearthed from the soft-spoken Dorsey, including his ambition to run for mayor of New York City. Dorsey speaks about the history of Twitter, and how he came up with the idea for the micro-blogging network, why he was kicked out of the company he started (and how that made him feel) and how he doesn’t hold grudges. Perhaps the greatest revelation (although it never comes directly from Jack’s mouth) is the news that Dorsey, who ventured to New York when he was 19 and plans to move back to the city in the future, would like to run for mayor. Read >>

How To Create Business Value From Social Intelligence (Computer Weekly)

Across the world there are about 1.5 billion conversations an hour on social media platforms. Social media users share 30 billion pieces of content each month. Yet just 15 years ago, none of this existed. Businesses have potential access to huge amounts of data about their markets, customers and competitors. The challenge is to turn these social media conversations from simple noise into intelligence from which they can extract insights, understanding and warnings that will create or protect value. Businesses need to understand social intelligence, both its benefits and the risks. Once they do this, they will see that this exciting development can fundamentally change the way we do business. Read >>

Can Facebook Graph Search Make You Money? (Neo Mam via Advantage Capital Funds)

It could help small businesses get discovered. Check out the infograph below to see how. Read >>

