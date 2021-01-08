Facebook suspends Trump until the end of his presidency

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Donald Trump Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook has blocked President Donald Trump “indefinitely,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Thursday.

Zuckerberg said the firm perceives the “risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great” and will ban him at least for the next two weeks “until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

The move comes a day after violent pro-Trump extremists stormed the US Capitol while lawmakers worked to certify the 2020 presidential election results.

Facebook and Twitter took action against Trump’s posts, including removing a video in which Trump told his violent supporters to “go home, we love you, you’re very special” while also spouting baseless claims of election fraud.

Facebook has blocked President Donald Trump “indefinitely,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a postThursday.

Zuckerberg said the company believes the “risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great.” Facebook is therefore extending its block that it already had placed on Trump’s account, a ban that will last for at least the next two weeks “until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

The action comes a day after violent pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers worked to certify the election results showing Joe Biden as the future US president.

As extremists breached the Capitol by climbing walls and breaking windows and doors, many called upon Trump to demand his supporters to retreat. In a recorded video, Trump said “go home, we love you, you’re very special,” but did not condemn their actions.

He also used the video to continue to baselessly claim that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and that he won by a “landslide.”

Facebook removed the video because “on balance we believe it contributes the rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence.” Twitter responded by removing three of Trump’s tweets, including one of the video, and locking his account until he deleted them. Trump has since removed the tweets.

In a statement to Insider, a Twitter spokesperson said, “We’re continuing to evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter. We will keep the public informed, including if further escalation in our enforcement approach is necessary.”

The spokesperson directed Insider to a post from Wednesday that said Trump’s account was locked “for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy.”

Trump has used Twitter on a regular basis throughout his presidency, opting for the platform as his go-to mouthpiece. The company has cracked down on his posts since May when it first slapped a fact-check label on his tweet in which he said mail-in voting would lead to a fraudulent “Rigged Election.”

Many have called for Trump’s Twitter account to be suspended, and some once again demanded such an action on Wednesday amid the US Capitol siege. But per the firm’s policies on world leaders, Trump has enjoyed certain protections from suspensions and from his tweets being deleted. According to Twitter, what he has to say lies within the public’s interest, even if he violates guidelines.

Far-right extremists began circulating their plans to storm the Capitol for weeks online leading up to Wednesday, an expert told Buzzfeed. Many took to niche right-wing havens like TheDonald and Parler but they also used mainstream networks like Facebook and Twitter to post about January 6.

“Just imagine if ALL the Patriots who are gathered in DC right now were to Rush the Senate, the Supreme Court and the Halls of Congress and take them over,” one user wrote on Parler, according to Bloomberg.

The day before the siege, Buzzfeed discovered a group on Facebook called Red State Secession with thousands of followers that was calling for a “Second American Revolution” on January 6, the day that lawmakers intended to certify the election results. Talk of violence also escalated in smaller far-right groups on Facebook leading up to Wednesday’s siege.

