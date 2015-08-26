Facebook has a new Australian boss

Facebook has appointed Stephen Scheeler as the new managing director of Australian and New Zealand operations.

Scheeler, currently head of retail and automotive at Facebook, has been at the company for three years and will take over immediately, reporting directly to APAC vice-president Dan Neary.

“I’m a great believer in the Facebook culture of hiring great people and growing their careers throughout the company. Stephen has been a remarkable leader and key part of the established and successful ANZ team. Stephen has done an outstanding job and been responsible for new partnership solutions, local innovations and original thinking,” Neary said.

After previously holding senior marketing roles at Westfield, Lion and Subaru and spending some time as a management consultant at Deloitte, Scheeler counts himself as a seasoned strategist. He now has the task of working with local brands and agencies to improve advertising results on the social networking platform, which now has 11 million daily users in Australia and 2 million in New Zealand.

“There has never been a more interesting time to be in our industry. The pace of change and opportunities to innovate are phenomenal. We have an amazing team here at Facebook, a strong roadmap and a fantastic suite of apps and services. I couldn’t be more excited about the next part of the journey,” Scheeler said.

He replaces Will Easton who left to head up APAC emerging markets at Facebook. Easton is now based in Singapore and looks over countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.

