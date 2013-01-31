CHART OF THE DAY: Facebook Has Another Impressive Mobile Quarter

Facebook’s mobile user base surged 13 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year to 680 million, according to Facebook fourth quarter results. That’s the fastest sequential quarterly gain in monthly active users (MAUs) on mobile since the first quarter of 2012.



This avalanche of mobile users onto Facebook has given a boost to mobile ad revenue, which was $306 million in the quarter. Mobile accounted for 23 per cent of ad revenue at Facebook, compared to 14 per cent in the third quarter.

The $306 million figure also means Facebook mobile revenues grew an eye-opening 101 per cent over the prior quarter. We shouldn’t make too much of that triple-digit growth, however. Facebook’s mobile ad revenues were zero as recently as the first quarter of 2012, so it’s growth from an ultra-low base.

Still, mobile’s almost single-handedly driving ad revenue growth at Facebook. Desktop ad revenue only grew 10 per cent in the quarter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.