Facebook Has Adopted A Family Of Adorable Foxes On Its Main Campus

Facebook’s headquarters in Melo Park, California is now home to a gang of foxes.



No, this isn’t some sort of coded phrasing, or hip slang. The social network has a family of foxes running around on its campus.

It all started in April, according Evelyn Rusli at the Wall Street Journal, who was first to write about the family.

The foxes moved onto Facebook’s campus from nearby and had some pups. Facebook employees started taking photos and gathering them on one Facebook page.

The pups are adorable, naturally.

Foxes are totally safe for humans, according to the Humane Society: “Foxes aren’t dangerous to humans, except when they are rabid (which is very rare) or are captured and handled. Even then, it takes a lot of handling for a fox even to defend himself by biting. Quite the opposite: the fox’s natural tendency is to ﬂee rather than ﬁght.”

However, they are a threat to tiny dogs.

Anyway, enough with the talking, here’s some photos:

Facebook Foxes Page

