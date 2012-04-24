Facebook Has 500 Million Mobile Users

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Facebook passed 500 million monthly active users on Friday, April 20, the company just announced in a filing with the SEC.That number does not include Instagram’s 35 million or so registered users, as that deal has not yet closed.



Facebook has only recently begun trying to make money off its many mobile users, promising advertises to increase exposure to their brand pages through ads in the News Feed and in mobile apps if necessary.

Across all platforms, Facebook now has 900 million monthly active users and 526 daily active users.

