Facebook Has 1 Million Active Advertisers

Facebook announced today that it has 1 million active advertisers.



Earlier, Facebook VP of global marketing solutions Carolyn Everson announced at the Cannes Lions ad festival that Facebook essentially wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for brands. These numbers show just how active marketers are on the site.

Director of small business Dan Levy shared the news at a roundtable discussion called “Bringing Main Street to Madison Avenue,” and he attributed a large portion of that figure to small businesses growing their local base via Facebook.

There are 16 million small businesses with Facebook pages, Levy said. Only a fraction of those actively advertised in the last 28 days.

But ads aren’t the only way small businesses can reach fans. According to Facebook, there are more than 2 billion connections between local businesses and people. Every week, 645 million people view and 13 million comment on local businesses pages.

