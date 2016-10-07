Facebook activates Safety Check feature after Hurricane Matthew tears through Haiti

Facebook has enabled its Safety Check feature after Hurricane Matthew ripped through the Caribbean, killing hundreds of people on the island of Haiti.

The feature, which can be seen here, allows people in affected areas to check-in and let their friends know that they’re safe.

Hurricane Matthew is the strongest storm to move across the Atlantic Ocean in years.

The monster hurricane has displaced 15,000 people and damaged more than 28,000 homes.

The Haitian government has estimated at least 350,000 people need some kind of assistance, which has been described by the UN deputy special representative as the country’s “largest humanitarian event” since the 2010 earthquake.

“Our hearts go out to the people affected by this tragic event,” Facebook said in a statement on its Disaster Response Page. “Safety Check is a simple and easy way to say you’re safe and check on others after a major disaster or crisis. We hope the people in the area find the tool a helpful way to let their friends and family know they are ok.”

Facebook activated the same feature during the Orlando shooting massacre and the attacks in Nice, France. It was first deployed in 2014.

