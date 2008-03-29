How To Hack Facebook In 51 Seconds

So Byron Ng isn’t a real Facebook hacker. But apparently it isn’t hard to become one, if you’ve got any technical skills at all. Hacking Facebook is a cottage industry, with hundreds or thousands of unpaid workers beavering away. The video below shows how to monkey with your friends “Moods” app — in less than 1 minute.



Right now the worst case-scenario for Facebook apps usually means someone’s private photos get exposed — and even the most gullible Facebook user there’s no such thing as true privacy on the Web. (Right?) But as Facebook gets more ambitious — see its upcoming PayPal-like currency — that’s going to change.

Is Facebook easier to hack than other sites of similar size? How about compared to other social networks? And if so, what should Zuckerberg & Co. do about it? Let us know in comments.



