Facebook Mobile Evangelist Tries To Convince Developers To Build Web Apps

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

Facebook’s evangelist for mobile, Aryeh Selekman, thinks everyone should build a mobile web app before diving into native apps for iPhone or Android.Is it self-serving for him to say this? Yes. After all, he wants developers to build for Facebook, which is web-centric.



But, he also thinks developers should develop once and deploy everywhere. You can’t do that with Android or iOS.

Over the weekend, Selekman spoke at the AngelHack Mobile Workshop and gave some tips on what developers should focus on:

Think about making your app social from the start. “Users are expecting to be the centre of the app. They expect friends to be there in that app experience,” he said.

Use authenticated referrals. This way, an app can appear several ways through search, on a news feed story or on someone’s Timeline. Since the application is asking for basic permission directly into the mobile application, the users don’t have to make an account. Though, don’t ask for more information than is necessary.

Have a single sign-on. He hates having to sign on and input his personal information every time he adds an app. Wouldn’t it be much easier with single sign-on? “We’ve partnered with PhoneGap to take advantage of single sign-on,” Selekman said.

Take advantage of mobile payments. To allow in-app purchasing or purchasing digital goods, he explains, there has been an extension of the payment platform on Facebook onto the mobile platform. Developers can build in the payment providers Facebook already has such as Visa, PayPal, or Facebook credits.

