- Justice Depart officially begins investigation into Google Books [PaidContent]
- New York thieves target iPhone owners more [Reuters]
- Analyst says Apple’s app store revenues are”a few hundred million dollars at best” [WSJ]
- Yahoo is “a place where people make and manage the important connections they have,” says CTO [BoomTown]
- The top 25 Facebook games [ISG]
- Facebook grows by 700,000 users a day [Inside Facebook]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.