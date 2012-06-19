Facebook Grows By 700,000 Users A Day

Nicholas Carlson
  • Justice Depart officially begins investigation into Google Books [PaidContent]
  • New York thieves target iPhone owners more [Reuters]
  • Analyst says Apple’s app store revenues are”a few hundred million dollars at best” [WSJ]
  • Yahoo is “a place where people make and manage the important connections they have,” says CTO [BoomTown]
  • The top 25 Facebook games [ISG]
  • Facebook grows by 700,000 users a day [Inside Facebook]

