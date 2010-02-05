Grown Ups Obsess Over Facebook While Teens Are Sick of Blogging And Twitter

More good news for Facebook: Among adults, Facebook is currently the most commonly used online social network, according to a new study.
Among the aged 30 and over crowd, 73% have a profile on Facebook. As for 18-29 year olds, 71% of them have Facebook profiles, too.
As for teens, a new survey from the Pew Research centre’s Internet & American Life Project says 93% of teens ages 12 to 17 go online.
Social networking is up to 73% among teens who use the Internet a lot, according to a new study. That’s a hike compared to the 55% who used the sites just three years ago.
Only 8% of them use Twitter.
More results from the report:
- Only 14% of teens say they blog, compared to 28% three years ago.
- Teens aren’t commenting on blogs within social networking websites as much, either. 52% of teen social network users report commenting on friends’ blogs, down from the 76% who did so in 2006.
- High-school-age girls are particularly likely to use Twitter. 13% of online girls ages 14-17 use Twitter, compared with 7% of boys that age.
- Twitter is still popular with adults, ages 18 – 29, who are increasing their overall Internet use. Around 34% of adults are now on Twitter, 11% are blogging, and 47% are on social networking sites.
- In all age groups it seems that Internet access is becoming more mobile. 75% of teens own cell phones, 93% of adults have a cell phone, and 81% of adults access the Internet on a wireless computer.
Check out the charts:
