Grown Ups Obsess Over Facebook While Teens Are Sick of Blogging And Twitter

More good news for Facebook: Among adults, Facebook is currently the most commonly used online social network, according to a new study.



Among the aged 30 and over crowd, 73% have a profile on Facebook. As for 18-29 year olds, 71% of them have Facebook profiles, too.

As for teens, a new survey from the Pew Research centre’s Internet & American Life Project says 93% of teens ages 12 to 17 go online.

Social networking is up to 73% among teens who use the Internet a lot, according to a new study. That’s a hike compared to the 55% who used the sites just three years ago.

Only 8% of them use Twitter.

More results from the report:

Only 14% of teens say they blog, compared to 28% three years ago.

Teens aren’t commenting on blogs within social networking websites as much, either. 52% of teen social network users report commenting on friends’ blogs, down from the 76% who did so in 2006.

High-school-age girls are particularly likely to use Twitter. 13% of online girls ages 14-17 use Twitter, compared with 7% of boys that age.

Twitter is still popular with adults, ages 18 – 29, who are increasing their overall Internet use. Around 34% of adults are now on Twitter, 11% are blogging, and 47% are on social networking sites.

In all age groups it seems that Internet access is becoming more mobile. 75% of teens own cell phones, 93% of adults have a cell phone, and 81% of adults access the Internet on a wireless computer.

Check out the charts:

