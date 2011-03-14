Facebook Will Test A "Groupon-Inspired Service"

Photo: CBS 60 Minutes

Facebook is going expand its deals program with a “Groupon-inspired service,” Bloomberg reports.Facebook already offers “Deals” through its checkin service, Places. Its new daily deal service will work with Deals and starts in San Francisco, San Diego, Dallas, Atlanta, and Austin, says Bloomberg.



Just about every single website is now producing a deal service of some kind, and Groupon is still number one in the space. We doubt Facebook will change that.

For what it’s worth, Groupon and its clones supposedly account for a third of all the ads on Facebook’s site. Facebook wants to flatten those guys, but it doesn’t want to miss out on generating some extra revenue.

