Facebook Rolls Out A New Feature For Photo Group Fans

Over the weekend, Facebook debuted a new feature for group photo enthusiast.



It is now possible to see exactly who has viewed photos you’ve shared with a group.You can even go as far as seeing what time a group member looked at the photo.

Photo: TechCrunch

We learned of this feature via TechCrunch, who also received official word from Facebook. The social network said, its “seen by” feature is only for photos that are part of a group post, not others. “We have not announced plans to extend the seen by feature to other products beyond Messenger and Groups,” the spokesperson said.

For the complete rundown head over to TechCrunch.

