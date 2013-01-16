Facebook Has Publicly Redefined Itself As A Search Company

How important is Facebook’s new Graph Search feature to the company?



So important that its logo—three magnifying glasses linked to form a triangle—now adorns the sign outside Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.

This is not the only time Facebook has changed its campus sign. After launching Poke, an app for sharing throwaway photos and text messages that closely mimicked the popular Snapchat, Facebook repainted its sign with the Poke logo.

But Poke is widely regarded as a flop that didn’t take off with users.

So now, by putting Graph Search front and centre, Facebook is defining itself to the public as a company that helps you find things.

Here’s the new sign:

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Here’s what it looked like after getting repainted with the Poke app logo:

Photo: Facebook

And here’s the original campus sign, with a “Like” icon:

Photo: Facebook

