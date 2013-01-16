Facebook's Graph Search Is Awesome For Stalkers And Hookups

Photo: Facebook

Facebook stalking is about to reach new heights with its just-announced beta Graph Search.The Graph Search is essentially a way to navigate your connections, and learn more about your friends and friends of friends.



It’s also a great way to find out who’s single, and potentially score yourself a date.

For example, you can search for friends of friends who are single men in New York City, and further refine that search to only display men who are from San Francisco.

Other than dating, you can also use Graph Search to find things like people who like tennis and live nearby, sushi restaurants in San Francisco that friends like, and photos before 1990.

