Facebook Granted Google Access To FBX And It Could Hurt Smaller DSPs

Since launching FBX in June 2012, Google has never participated. There was suspicion that Facebook did not want to reveal to Google just how much inventory FBX had or how effective its ads were.

This meant that smaller DSPs, such as Turn, MediaMath, and AdRoll were picking up clients from DoubleClick who wanted to purchase Facebook ads.

Now it seems those smaller DSPs stand to lose business, as DoubleClick clients can now remain with Google to purchase ads through FBX. (TechCrunch)

Like many other tech companies, Twitter is benefitting from the favourable tax laws in Ireland by conducting business in the country. (Valleywag)

Twitter’s lack of patents could be seen as a risk to investors. The microblogging service has jut nine patents issues in the U.S., compared to Facebook’s 774. (Bloomberg)

BI Intelligence, we look at successful examples of businesses and business models for generating commerce via social media-based strategies. (BI Intelligence)

Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase, and other large banks are investing in “social media command centres,” in an effort to centralize their social media customer support teams. “By physically changing and elevating the social media team — as opposed to the other valued, but more traditional, service teams it formerly shared space with — Chase is making a statement about the nature of social and the need for social media efforts to be integrated and assimilated into corporate initiatives,” said Christina Smith, SVP/Group Director at Media Logic. (The Financial Brand)

As messaging apps, such as WeChat and KakaoTalk, continue to grow in popularity, management behind the companies are taking a closer look at monetizing the apps through advertising. (Mashable)

The Communist Party of China is cracking down on what celebrities can and cannot say on social media. (South China Morning Post)

