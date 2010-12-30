Facebook Got More Visitors Than Google Search In 2010

It’s official: more of you are visiting Facebook than conducting Google searches.



New statistics from Experian Hitwise show that Facebook.com was the most-visited Web page in the U.S. from January to November 2010, passing Google’s search page for the first time.

Hitwise reported that Facebook passed Google in monthly visitors back in March, but this is the first time that year-end statistics have favoured the social networking site.

In a bit of irony that must make Google crazy, Google is actually driving lots of users to its hottest competitor. The number-one search term for the second year running was “Facebook,” and four out of the top 10 search terms included the F-word.

The statistics aren’t an airtight victory for Facebook, however. If you add all of Google’s network sites together, it’s still in the number one spot wit 9.85% of all visits versus 8.93% for Facebook. The big difference: Google has YouTube, the fifth-most popular Web site.

Yahoo Mail and Yahoo.com notched up the third and fourth place spots, bringing Yahoo properties to number three overall with 8.12% of all U.S. visits.

Almost as an afterthought, Hitwise notes that the top 10 Web sites accounted for 33% of all visits in the first 11 months of 2010–that’s an increase of 12% from last year. It looks like the big are getting bigger.

